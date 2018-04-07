According to the folks at Waze, if you're taking a road trip, you want to avoid the roads from noon to 2 p.m.
You'll also want to leave early if you're going to the fireworks tonight.
Cal Expo
1600 Exposition Blvd.
Doors open at 4:30 pm
Parking $15
Salute to the Red, White & Blue.
Doors open at 4:30
Parking $10
Annual Fourth of July Family blast
Doors open at 4 pm to 10 pm.
Parking $15
Let's talk about safety, the good news is that traffic accidents are expected to be down 47 percent and rush hour delays by 66 percent and that's because of folks travel out of Sacramento for the holiday. But, before you put the pedal to the medal, you'll see a 28 percent increase in police presence, so make sure you go to the speed limit.