According to the folks at Waze, if you're taking a road trip, you want to avoid the roads from noon to 2 p.m.

Avoid the roads from 12 to 2 today! pic.twitter.com/bwnVfYk1OD — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) July 4, 2018

You'll also want to leave early if you're going to the fireworks tonight.

Are you going to watch the Fireworks tonight? Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/3PPP7q3vcL — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) July 4, 2018

Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Doors open at 4:30 pm

Parking $15

Salute to the Red, White & Blue.

Doors open at 4:30

Parking $10

Annual Fourth of July Family blast

Doors open at 4 pm to 10 pm.

Parking $15

Let's talk about safety, the good news is that traffic accidents are expected to be down 47 percent and rush hour delays by 66 percent and that's because of folks travel out of Sacramento for the holiday. But, before you put the pedal to the medal, you'll see a 28 percent increase in police presence, so make sure you go to the speed limit.

The good and bad news about traffic today! pic.twitter.com/eWoWuvUXon — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) July 4, 2018

© 2018 KXTV