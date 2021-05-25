Tower Bridge stuck in open position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is asking commuters to avoid the Tower Bridge because it's stuck in the open position.
Around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, Caltrans tweeted the Tower Bridge is closed to boat and vehicle traffic because of a motor malfunction on the bridge. That motor will need to be repaired.
There is currently no time for reopening.
Caltrans is suggesting commuters use the I Street Bridge of I-5 to cross over from Sacramento into West Sacramento, and vice versa.
