x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Traffic

Tower Bridge stuck in open position

Because of a malfunction, the Tower Bridge is temporarily unavailable to commuters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is asking commuters to avoid the Tower Bridge because it's stuck in the open position. 

Around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, Caltrans tweeted the Tower Bridge is closed to boat and vehicle traffic because of a motor malfunction on the bridge. That motor will need to be repaired. 

There is currently no time for reopening. 

Caltrans is suggesting commuters use the I Street Bridge of I-5 to cross over from Sacramento into West Sacramento, and vice versa. 

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

Watch more from ABC10

Get a vaccine at a Republic FC match and you could get a free game ticket