Pedestrian on mobility scooter killed in crash in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning in Tracy, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. for an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter. Police said the driver was in their mid 60s and stayed on the scene to cooperate with the investigation. It's unclear how the crash happened.

The pedestrian died at the scene and their identity hasn't been released yet.

The crash happened on West 11th Street. West 11th Street from Tracy Boulevard to Lincoln Boulevard was closed earlier in the morning but has since reopened. The crash is under investigation.

