Traffic backs up on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area of eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard due to a traffic incident.
The fourth and fifth lanes are currently blocked and emergency vehicles are enroute to the scene. Caltrans officials suggest drivers find alternative routes as traffic is backing up.
A Sigalert was issued by Caltrans due to this incident. There is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing situation and we will update the article as more information is made available.
Track traffic here:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9