Traffic backs up on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area of eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard due to a traffic incident.

The fourth and fifth lanes are currently blocked and emergency vehicles are enroute to the scene. Caltrans officials suggest drivers find alternative routes as traffic is backing up.

A Sigalert was issued by Caltrans due to this incident. There is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing situation and we will update the article as more information is made available.

