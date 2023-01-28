x
Traffic backs up on Highway 50 near Folsom Blvd

The fourth and fifth lanes are currently blocked and emergency vehicles are enroute to the scene. Officials suggest drivers find alternative routes.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area of eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard due to a traffic incident. 

The fourth and fifth lanes are currently blocked and emergency vehicles are enroute to the scene. Caltrans officials suggest drivers find alternative routes as traffic is backing up. 

A Sigalert was issued by Caltrans due to this incident. There is no estimated time of reopening. 

This is a developing situation and we will update the article as more information is made available.

