SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a rally in downtown Sacramento today at Cesar Chavez Park.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Up to 4,000 people will be allowed in the rally.

City of Sacramento Spokesperson Tim Swanson told ABC10 that there will not be any road closures for the rally. Fencing for the event will be set up by 3 p.m. and tear down should be completed by 9 p.m.

While there aren't expected to be any road closures, traffic in the area is expected to be heavily impacted.

