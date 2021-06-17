Traffic alert: 55-hour lane closures on Interstate 5

Some lanes and ramps will be closed on I-5 from the Highway 50 Interchange to Sutterville Road June 18 through the 21.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After the four-day closure on Highway 99 wrapped up, drivers should expect more delays this weekend as southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento undergoes some construction.

Starting 9 p.m. Friday, June 18 and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, June 21, parts of I-5 from the Highway 50 Interchange to Sutterville Road will be closed, likely leading to traffic delays. Southbound lanes, on-ramps, and the Hwy. 50 connector to I-5 will be closed are included in the 55-hour closure for construction work.

Lane closures include:

Southbound Sacramento I-5 and Hwy. 50 connector to Sutterville Road. Two lanes will remain open for Southbound I-5 traffic.

Ramp closures include:

Hwy. 50 connector to SB I-5

W Street on-ramp to SB I-5

P Street on-ramp to SB I-5

Crews will use this time to install long-life pavement. Travelers can take Hwy. 99 as an alternate route throughout the weekend.

The construction is part of the FixSac5 project, a $370 million plan "rehabilitating 67 lane miles of roadway, building 23 miles of carpool lanes and upgrading the existing electrical and drainage systems," according to the FixSac5 website.

With the construction, travelers should remember that the speed limit is 55 mph in work zones.

California Highway Patrol will also be patrolling the project site and ticketing motorists who are not adhering to the posted speed limit signs.

