If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Ongoing emergency construction work will force more closures on Interstate 5 through the weekend.

According to Caltrans, southbound I-5, from J Street to Pocket Road in South Sacramento, will be closed in various locations for the emergency repairs. The work is meant to repair damaged pavement slabs on the highway.

Some ramps will be shut down as a result of the repairs, but no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time, according to Caltrans.

Learn more about the project from Caltrans.

All work will take place overnight in the following areas on the following dates:

Southbound alternating lane closures from J Street in Downtown Sacramento to Pocket Road in South Sacramento from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday; from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday; and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.

More work on southbound and northbound I-5 is scheduled to continue next week, according to Caltrans.

© 2018 KXTV