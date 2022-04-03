CHP warns of traffic delays on Highway 50 at Echo Summit as repair work continues

CHP says crews are still doing repair work and hillside reinforcement where the rockslide occurred.

ECHO LAKE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is warning commuters of major traffic delays as repair work continues on Highway 50 in El Dorado County after a huge boulder was blasted off the road on March 4.

This boulder shut down Hwy. 50 at Echo Pass, but the highway was later re-opened with one-way traffic.

"We're definitely going to keep it open as much as we can. It's safe to travel on," Steve Nelson, a spokesperson for Caltrans, previously told ABC10.

CHP asks travelers to have patience and plan for the delays as Caltrans predicts it might be an additional half an hour to an hour worth of delays.

Drivers can check the Caltrans Quick Map for more information about delays and see where the repair work is happening.

Extended Wait Times on Echo Summit US-50 at Echo Summit is experiencing major delays due to construction and hillside reinforcement. Please have patience and plan for the delays. Posted by CHP - South Lake Tahoe on Monday, March 14, 2022

