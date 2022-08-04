Sacramento police warn of traffic delays near 8th and K Streets after a train goes off tracks

Sacramento police are advising drivers to find an alternate route as they work to reopen the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Police Department, drivers can expect traffic delays in the area of 8th and K Streets after a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail train went off the tracks.

Sacramento Regional Transit says at about 11:45 a.m., one of its train's wheels came off the track in the area of 8th Street and K Street. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route as they work to reopen the area.

There is no estimated time of reopening at this time.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: A Regional Transit train came off the track in the area of 8th St and K St. There will be traffic delays in the area, please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/LOVNuPcjOx — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 8, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10