Overturned car halts traffic on I-80 after pursuit

All westbound lanes were blocked at Northgate Boulevard for a brief time around 10 p.m., according to Caltrans.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic on westbound Interstate 80 came to a standstill Saturday night as a car overturned after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. 

Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, says the chase began as a traffic stop for a traffic violation when the driver took off. 

Two people were in the car, both only have minor injuries or complaints of pain. The driver, once medically cleared, will be booked into jail.

