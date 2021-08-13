All lanes clear, traffic moving again on WB I-80 following multi-car crash

The crash occurred near Madison Avenue on WB I-80 in the North Highlands area. According to Caltrans, as of 3 p.m., all lanes are blocked.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update 3:10 p.m.

All lanes are clear and traffic is moving again on the westbound side of Interstate 80 following a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

The crash blocked all lanes of WB I-80 around 2:20 p.m. Crews worked fast to clear the scene and traffic was only impacted for about 45 minutes.

No details about the crash have been released.

Original:

Traffic on the westbound side of Interstate 80 is backed up for miles following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near Madison Avenue on WB I-80 in the North Highlands area. According to Caltrans, as of 3 p.m., all lanes are blocked.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. It is unclear how long the highway will remain blacked.

Information about the crash is not known at this time.

This story will be updated when additional information is made available.

Here is a live look at traffic in the area from Waze: