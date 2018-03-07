Tires, bumpers, and construction cones are some of the hazards you'll find fairly regularly on roadways.

Officer Rafael Cervantez with the California Highway Patrol has seen some strange obstacles on our streets and highways, as well.

"Mattresses, chairs, windshields, you would be surprised at the type of stuff we come across on a daily basis," Cervantez said.

What about debris that goes unnoticed, like this screwdriver that one of our producers found lodged in his car after driving home on Hwy. 99 in Elk Grove?

Yikes! One of our producers found *this* screwdriver lodged inside his car after driving home on 99 in Elk Grove.

'If you think you hit something, you'll want to make sure you check the undercarriage to make sure there is no hazard that could then shoot behind your car and hit someone's windshield while they are driving," Cervantez said.

Debris of any size in the roadway is no joke. So what do you do?

"I wouldn't recommend anyone slamming on their brakes if you are on a freeway like I-5," Cervantez said. "The best thing you can do is try to avoid it and if you don't think you can avoid it, a lot of people say if it's small enough, they would just hit it and then pull off the freeway."

