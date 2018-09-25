According to Debra, an ABC10 viewer, life in the fast lane could cost you in Placerville, that is, if you can't keep up.

Debra sent us an email about people getting tickets in Placerville for driving slow in the left lane. Earlier this year, the California Highway Patrol got people talking because they posted to their Facebook page someone who got a ticket for going five miles per hour under the speed limit in the fast lane, creating a traffic jam with a handful of cars stuck behind them.

So, if you can legally drive under the speed limit in the fast lane, then why the ticket?

"We are looking (that) if you are driving below the speed limit, but other people are driving the speed limit and (thus you could be) impeding traffic," Harris said.

What about the people who refuse to move over if they are going the speed limit?

"Are you in the right or wrong," Harris asked. "You are in the right legally, but you might be wrong in a situation that might go bad."

Being stubborn on the road could be deadly.

"We have seen where it has resulted in shootings on the freeway and that stuff is not worth it," Harris said.

And this is the type of potential bad situation that led the CHP to issue the ticket in the first place.

