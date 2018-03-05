If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Traffic Troubles: Which roads are in most need of repairs?

Earlier this week, we asked you which roads are in most need of repairs, and you told ABC10 both SR-99 and I-5 need repairs.

Dennis Keaton, Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer, told us that both roads will be repaired.

SR-99 Improvement project:

The project will preserve and extend the life of the existing pavement, improve ride quality and complete street elements within the project limits. You'll see a smoother commute on SR-99 near Galt from the San Joaquin County line to Simmerhorn Road Over-Crossing and in Sacramento County, from 0.7 mile south of the Elk Grove Boulevard Over-Crossing to the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Over-Crossing. Official construction with this project will begin in Spring 2019 and will last until winter 2020.

You'll also experience construction delays on the westbound Mack Road on-ramp to northbound SR-99 for the next 30 days so crews can widen the on-ramp. The daily schedule is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays.

A signed detour will be in place and the California Highway Patrol will be stationed in this area for traffic enforcement. You can avoid the construction delays by taking Florin Road.

I-5 Improvement Project

Construction on I-5 in Sacramento County from the Beach Lake Bridge at Morrison Creek to the American River Bridge will bring much relief to the 120,000 drivers who use this stretch of the interstate daily.

"This part of the roadway was built in the early 1970's," N. Sutha Suthahar, Project Manager explained. "Some of the slabs are aging and deteriorating with weather conditions. We have been doing emergency work for so many years in the area; that was one of the reasons it was triggered to have a major rehab done."



The estimated $267.4 million construction project will start October 2018 and is expected finish December 2022. Keaton says drivers won't really start to see traffic delays until Spring 2019.

"Most of the work will be in the middle of the night and weekend closures from Friday night to Sunday nights starting in the spring," Keaton said. "This project will have similar traffic delays as the ‘80 Across the Top’ project did."



The proposed work includes:

Mainline and all ramps/connectors will be rehabilitated with 40-year service life pavements.

Casilada Way Pedestrian Over-Crossing (POC) will be replaced.

Pedestrian ramps and sidewalks throughout the corridor will be brought to current ADA standards.

Eight new maintenance vehicle pullouts and 24 gore paving at six ramps will be added to reduce maintenance worker exposure to live traffic, thus improving worker safety.

All barriers will be upgraded to the new federal standards to improve worker safety.

Both mainline and ramps will be widened to add the proposed auxiliary/transition lanes between Pocket Road and Florin Road.

ITS Elements (in conjunction with Fiber Optic Project 4F450 – CMS, Vehicle Classification, etc.) will be installed.

Ancillary facilities to be replaced or upgraded include drainage systems, overhead signs, lighting, pumping plants, approach slabs, guardrails, and safety barriers.

"It's something that is needed," Keaton said. "We have done our best; our department has done its job by doing all the maintenance repairs, our crews have been fixing potholes and cracks but after a shelf life of more than 40 years, something has to be done for a long-term fix compared to patching stuff up. Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, will help pay for the most-needed repairs”

