Traffic Updates: CHP closes part of 50 due to avalanche danger, 88 for snow

Carson Pass and Echo Summit have been closed by the California Highway Patrol for avalanche control and dangerous conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow has caused low visibility, avalanche dangers and treacherous travel, resulting in California Highway Patrol to close portions of the roadway in the area.

Carson Pass on State Route 88 is closed due to heavy snow, limited visibility and avalanche dangers while Highway 50 at Echo Summit is closed for avalanche control, according to officials.

There is no estimated time of reopening as crews work to clear the danger.

The closures come after the arrival of a bomb cyclone storm Wednesday evening that dumped heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Thursday, Winter weather in the Sierra will continue to produce snow at about 5,000 feet. A lull in precipitation can be expected Friday before another storm rolls in on Saturday.

I-80 in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay.

SR-28 from Tahoe City to Kings Beach

SR-89 from Truckee to Tahoe City

Big rigs are at maximum restrictions

❄️ CHAIN CONTROL UPDATE ❄️



01/05/23 4:15pm



• I-80 is R2 in both directions from Truckee to Drum Forebay

• SR-267 has no controls.

• SR-28 is R1 from Tahoe City to Kings Beach.

• SR-89 is R1 from Truckee to Tahoe City.

• Big rigs are at maximum restrictions. pic.twitter.com/yDt7sCQ1eM — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 6, 2023

Track the Traffic

Live map showing traffic conditions in the region: