STOCKTON, Calif -- An overturned cattle trailer let loose more than two dozen cows on the southbound side of State Highway 99, between Stockton and Lodi, Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the two-vehicle collision involved a pair of pickup trucks, one of which was hauling a cattle trailer containing more than 25 head of cattle.

The wreck happened near Eight Mile Road. The crash caused a brief shut down of the highway while crews worked to corral the animals. As of 5:30 p.m., all lanes were re-opened to traffic.

There have been no reports of any cows being injured. However, authorities say one CHP officer suffered a minor injury during the round-up.

Several videos of the unusual incident have been recorded on Snapchat:

