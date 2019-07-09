All lanes of US 50 are closed east of Meyers after a tanker crash, according to officers with California Highway Patrol.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash around noon, according to a tweet by Caltrans District 3. The crash happened near Elks Club Drive and US50, not far from the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

At this time officers are not releasing information about what caused the crash or if there were any deaths or injuries.

At 1:30 p.m. Caltrans tweeted that all eastbound traffic at Pioneer Trail and all westbound traffic at Sawmill would be turned around. The highway is closed until further notice.

Local news outlets in the South Lake Tahoe area are reporting that at least one person has died. CHP would not confirm this information but told ABC10 a statement would be released around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

