SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eastbound lanes of Highway 50 are closed near Placerville as fire crews work on a vehicle fire that spread and turned into the vegetation off of the highway, Cal Fire said.

The closure is near Greenstone and Studebaker Roads in El Dorado County. The El Dorado Sheriff's Office evacuated homes off of Studebaker Road and La Verne Lane. The sheriff's office is "starting to repopulate the evacuated areas," according to a tweet from the office.

While Cal Fire originally had both directions of the highway closed around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, westbound lanes were soon opened to traffic.

Click here for a live look at traffic.

This is a developing story.

WATCH ALSO: Modesto passes ordinance banning certain weapons at protests