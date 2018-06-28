If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

According to AAA, 5.43 million people are projected to travel over the Fourth of July holiday in California, despite the higher than average prices at the pump.

This projection is a new state record and is an increase of 5.3 percent from last year.

"Despite the highest gas prices in four years, more Californians will be taking to the road and the skies next month to celebrate America's birthday than ever." -@AAAnews pic.twitter.com/6ucetFwBQ0 — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) June 28, 2018

When would be the worst times to leave Sacramento for the Fourth of July holiday? Waze crunched the numbers and predicts these are the worst times to be behind the wheel for the 4th of July.

Waze takes a look at the best times to travel during the Fourth of July holiday.

Waze

Despite the projected increase in traffic, Waze does have some good news to share with you when it comes to traffic and safety.

Waze breaks down various alerts that'll pop up during the Fourth of July holiday.

Waze

According to Waze, one reason traffic jams and accidents will be down is because more residents will be traveling out of the area for the Fourth.

© 2018 KXTV