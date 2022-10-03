X Street on ramp for Hwy. 50 closed indefinitely

Caltrans announced Thursday morning emergency fence repairs. There is time for reopening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The on ramp for eastbound Highway 50 has been closed indefinitely due to fencing issues.

According to a Tweet from Caltrans, there is no estimated time of reopening. Commuters should use an alternative ramp or routes.

Caltrans did not state what the fencing issues were when announcing the closure.

#Trafficalert X Street on-ramp to Eastbound U.S. Hwy 50 temporarily closed for Emergency Fence Repairs. There is no ETO available. @TheCityofSac @chp_esac @CaltransHQ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 2, 2022

► ABC10 In Your Inbox: Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

► ABC10 On Demand: Get access to our local news, live programming and weather with the free ABC10 app for Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

► Save Money on Gas: Use our interactive map to find the lowest price near you.

RAD MORE FROM ABC10: