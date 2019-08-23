SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people were injured during a train derailment Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire department said a train was derailed west of the Winter Street light rail station. A total of 22 people were injured with two of them suffering moderate injuries and 20 passengers described as "walking wounded." There are 15 ambulances on scene for transport.

The crash has disrupted service between Watt/I-80 and Marconi/Arcade, according to the Sacramento Regional Transit District.

This is a developing story.

