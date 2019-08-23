SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people were injured during a train derailment Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) said there was a collision between a passenger train and a maintenance train.

A total of 27 people were injured with 13 of them transported to two local trauma centers. One person suffered moderate injuries. The rest were treated and released on scene. No one died and no one was critically injured, according to the fire department.

The crash disrupted service between Watt/I-80 and Marconi/Arcade, according to SacRT. Bus bridges will be used between all affected light rail stations.

SacRT is investigating the incident.

