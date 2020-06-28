Airport implements new safety features as flights pick up

Sacramento International Airport has changed the way people travel due to the pandemic, including sanitation stations and social distancing markers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento International Airport has added new features to keep passengers safe while traveling through its terminals.

Passengers are now required to wear a face mask inside the airport. Once they're inside they'll hear announcements over the intercom reminding them to wash their hands.

The airline is starting to see an uptick in the number of travelers.

On average nationwide, the TSA reports its officers are screening 623,624 passengers as of June 25, 2020, compared to April 12, 2020, when only 90,510 people were screened. But even with the increase, that’s not even a quarter of the screenings they were doing at this time last year.

SMF has new features around the airport to keep passengers safe as they journey to their next destination. TSA checkpoints increased the frequency in which they clean and sanitize bins used by passengers and increased routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

“We have stickers on the ground reminding people to stay six feet apart. We have screen guards at our ticketing and checkpoint counters. We've changed the ratio of fresh verses recycled air so it's 100% fresh air," said Samantha Mott, spokesperson for SMF.

Airlines have also put new safety measures into place, including keeping the middle seat open to allow for more space between guests. American Airlines recently announced its plan to start selling middle seats again.

Joanna Grigsby flew to Sacramento Saturday on Southwest, which is not filling its middle seats right now.

“I would buy a middle seat. I would purchase one,” Grigsby said.

Grigsby said her seat was sanitized and passengers were spread throughout the plan and everyone wore a mask.

“I thought the flight was amazing how they had limited seats. Spaces in between gave me the option to sit in the back if I didn’t feel comfortable,” Grigsby said.

A number of airlines are offering no cancellation or change fees for tickets purchased before June 30, including Delta, United, and Alaska. This means you won't be penalized if you change your plans later.

