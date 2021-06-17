Two Northern California cities considered the best lake towns to live in the U.S.

Two of the country's best beach towns to live in by a lake are located right here in Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you live in the Sacramento region, you don't have to go far to find some of the best lakes in the United States.

In fact, two are located right here in our own backyard. Wallethub released a new study for 2021 of the Best Beach Towns to Live in, divided into two categories, towns located by the ocean and by lakes. Folsom Lake and South Lake Tahoe both ranked in the top 10 for best beach towns to live in by a lake.

The ranking was determined by six key categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

South Lake Tahoe came in at number eight on the list and ranked third as the best quality of life. Folsom Lake ranked high on the list, coming in at the number three best beach town to live by in the country. In fact, Folsom Lake ranked in the top 10 for affordability, weather, economy, education and health, and quality of life.

