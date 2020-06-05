Yes, travel is still restricted under California's stay-at-home order

Gov. Gavin Newsom may be reopening certain businesses this week, but you should still stay home as much as possible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The sun is out, Memorial Day is at the end of the month, airlines are selling cheap flights to destinations across the country, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is starting to lift California's stay-at-home order.

So now is a good time to plan a trip, right? Wrong. At least for people living in Sacramento County.

"The May 1 Sacramento County Public Health Order continues to prohibit all non-essential travel," said Sacramento County Public Information Office Brenda Bongiorno in an email to ABC10.

Under the county's stay-at-home order, essential travel includes:

Travel to care for any elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals and any other related services

Travel to manage after-death arrangements and burial

Travel to avoid domestic violence or child abuse

Travel for parental custody arrangements

Travel to a place to temporarily reside in a residence or other facility to avoid potentially exposing others to COVID-19, such as a hotel or other facility provided by a governmental authority for such purposes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends staying at home as much as possible, especially if your trip is not essential. But if you must travel, the CDC says you should:

Clean your hands often

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face covering in public

Cover coughs and sneezes

Pick up food at drive-thru, curbside restaurant service, or store. Do not dine in restaurants if that is prohibited by state or local guidance.

Sacramento County has extended its stay-at-home order until May 22.

