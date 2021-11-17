Disney Cruise Line to require kids as young as 5 years old to be vaccinated

The new requirement will begin on Jan. 13, 2022.

FLORIDA, USA — Beginning Jan. 13, Disney Cruise Line will require passengers as young as 5 years old on its ships to be fully vaccinated in order to sail.

The update to the cruise line's COVID-19 vaccination policy comes more than two weeks after a kid-size dose of Pfizer's vaccine was cleared by the FDA for kids ages 5 to 11.

According to Disney's website, the vaccination requirement applies to both U.S. and international passengers on its ships. Under the parameters, guests will need to wait to book their trip until 14 days after the last person in their party has been vaccinated.

"While our cruise experience may have changed a bit, we’ve come up with new and exciting offerings to create magical memories together—tailored to our times and presented with all the care you’ve come to expect from Disney Cruise Line," Disney's website reads.

In the meantime, kids 5 to 11 years old can complete negative COVID-19 testing requirements in lieu of being fully vaccinated. The option will remain available to kids in this age group until Jan. 12.

All those younger than 5 will still need to continue to comply with Disney Cruise Line's negative COVID-19 testing protocol.

Testing requirements include:

A pre-trip negative COVID-19 NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test for those who are not vaccinated.

All guests, regardless of vaccination status, must take a COVID-19 test (paid for by Disney Cruise Line) before boarding.

Non-vaccinated guests with five-night, or longer, bookings will also be required to take a debarkation COVID-19 test (paid for by Disney Cruise Line).

Face coverings for guests ages two and up while indoors are still required on Disney cruise ships. The only recognized exceptions are when guests are in their own rooms or actively eating, drinking, or taking a photo. Social distancing is also still in place aboard the Disney fleet.

"Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board," Disney's website reads.