CALIFORNIA, USA — The National Park Service (NPS) announced late last year that it would waive entrance fees for five days in 2019 to encourage visitors to explore and learn at the parks.

With just over four months left of the year, there are still three opportunities for adventure enthusiasts to cash in on a free visit.

“The entrance fee-free days hosted by the National Park Service are special opportunities to invite visitors, volunteers and veterans to celebrate some important moments for our parks and opportunities for service in those parks,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith.

Fees will be waived on the following days:

Sunday, August 25 – National Park Service Anniversary

National Park Service Anniversary Saturday, September 28 – National Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day Monday, November 11 – Veterans Day

The NPS system is more than 85 million acres and features parks like Yosemite, pictured below. Also included are national historical parks, national monuments, national recreation areas, national battlefields, and national seashores. There is at least one national park site in every U.S. state.

Only 115 of the 418 parks managed by the National Park Service charge entrance fees regularly, with fees ranging from $5 to $35, according to the NPS. The other 303 national parks do not have entrance fees.

While the entrance fees will be $0 on the above-mentioned dates, visitors will still have to pay for amenity and user fees for camping, boating, transportation and other fun.

RELATED:

PARKS NEAR SACRAMENTO

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Typically $30 per car

Redwood National and State Parks

Always free



Yosemite National Park

Typically $35 per car

Crater Lake National Park

Typically $25 per car in the Summer

WATCH MORE: Yosemite visitors celebrate historic names returning after settlement