Traveling for the holidays? Here's how to get the best prices

Here's how to save money on holiday travel.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — Fall is around the corner and this is when many start to finalize holiday plans.

Expedia travel expert Melanie Fish said we are in a time called "shoulder season,” which makes up the time between the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of holiday travel.

Fish said if you want to travel during the fall, the weekend of October 24 looks to be the cheapest time to do it. If you want to fly during the holidays, she said to start tracking flight prices now.

“I can’t say you're necessarily going to get a deal if you want to travel over Thanksgiving or the Christmas holidays, but you can make sure you’re getting the best value possible by starting to track flights now and book 30 days out for a domestic flight,” said Fish.

She recommends 60 days out for international travel.

Looking ahead to holiday travel, Fish estimates another big year and said airlines have seemed to catch up with the travel demands — meaning fewer cancellations and delays.

Make sure to try and book flights earlier in the morning, direct if possible, and try to fit everything into a carry-on to prevent lost baggage.

Watch more on ABC10