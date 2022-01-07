Experts weigh in on how you can fly the friendly skies, even during shortages

There are a few options available for passengers removed from flights due to overbooking.

PHOENIX — The summer travel season has hit a major patch of turbulence. The combination of staffing shortages, equipment, and the weather has led to the cancellation or delay of thousands of flights across the United States.

In the month of June, nearly 800,000 American Airlines passengers have been impacted by delays, Dennis Tajer with Allied Pilots said.

Pilots have also hit the picket lines over concerns they’re being overworked.

So what options do travelers have if they’re caught in the travel twilight?

“Summer has always been rough, but I think it’s going to be even more,” said travel expert Holly McGuinn.

McGuinn said passengers do have options when it comes to compensation, but not if weather, mechanical or air traffic issues play a role.

But that changes if you are bumped from your flight because it was overbooked.

“A lot of times these airlines overbook because they are anticipating cancellations,” said McGuinn.

But with airlines, she said cutting flights due to a lack of manpower and tickets sold for the flights could be a win for the passenger who can potentially negotiate compensation for being bumped.

That could include everything from vouchers for future flights, to even gift cards.

“It seems like the airlines are a little bit more desperate right now. You can say it, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.

She also said there are ways to avoid being bumped from a guaranteed seat.

First, check in for your flight early.

Second, she said to avoid buying economy-price tickets.

"If you purchased one of those basic tickets or you purchased from a third party website, you're typically one of the first ones they're looking at to ax," McGuinn said.



She also recommended at least for now buying tickets directly from the airline instead of a third party.

"In the event, it does get canceled or delayed and you can't deal with the agents but instead the third party. If you're looking for some type of compensation or something, then you're definitely going to have to go through the third party."



She said third parties are often limited on the compensation they can offer to passengers impacted by cancellations and delays.

She warns that the current travel troubles won’t be going away anytime soon.

"Things will slow down after Labor Day, and it will pick back up for the holiday season, and it will be the same thing,” McGuinn said.

