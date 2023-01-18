What to know before you take your passport photo | Why Guy

What the State Department wants is a neutral look on your face. They'll accept a natural smile. It has to be natural and acceptable.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Hey, I wasn't ready for that! There are plenty of travelers who'd say they weren’t ready when their passport photo was taken.

They’d like a photo do-over. And, there are times when people who process your passport will demand a do-over.

The U.S. State Department might frown at your smile. Here's why.

Smiling is not banned on passport photos, so maybe you've been told that by the person taking your photo. That's not true.

What the State Department wants is a neutral look on your face. They'll accept a natural smile. It has to be natural and acceptable.

If the photo is a little too expressive that might cause it to be rejected on a passport application. The State Department is just following standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and it’s all to make sure that your picture is an accurate depiction of you.

It may be a customs agent who checks the photo or a facial recognition system that scans your face and compares it to the picture in your passport.

You’re also asked to not wear a white top because it might blend into the photo background. You’re also advised to wear a collared shirt and not a tank top.

Your hair can not be in your face and you can’t wear a hat unless it’s for religious reasons.

The standards are set up to help people and the software matches you to the picture on your passport.

Glasses are also a no-no on passports because they can distort your features or cause glare, so remove them and smile for the camera. As long as it’s a natural smile.

