Sacramento airport announces return of popular nonstop to New York, new flights to Mexico

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is soaring into autumn with new destinations and old favorites.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pair of new flights to Mexico, as well as the return of a popular non-stop route to New York, will now be available at Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

With relaxed restrictions in some states amid the coronavirus -- and perhaps in part to a new study suggesting a low risk of COVID-19 exposure through the air on flights when masked -- SMF is expanding their destination offerings.

JetBlue recently resumed nonstop flights between Sacramento and New York City (JFK). The flights only operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are available here.

“We’re...thrilled that JetBlue has resumed nonstop flights to New York City which provides convenience for travelers who are visiting the east coast,” said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports Director, in a press release.

SMF is also adding two nonstop flights to Mexico, one to San Jose del Cabo beginning in December and one to Mexico City launching Nov. 10 -- just in time for the holidays.

Flights to San Jose del Cabo will operate on Saturdays only during the Christmas and New Year holidays, then will resume mid-February to April 2021. Flights are well-timed: departures will be at 10 a.m. with arrival in San Jose del Cabo at 2:20 p.m. -- enough time to hit the beach or decompress in your hotel room before dinner.

Flights to Mexico City will be red-eye only: the plane will depart on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:13 p.m. to arrive in Mexico at 4:11 a.m. Tickets are available here.

There are some important things to remember before booking your travel.

Due to the pandemic, you might not be used to what flying looks like now. Face coverings are required, and passengers are encouraged to use touchless options like mobile boarding passes, online check-in, and prepayment of bag fees.

Passengers will now also have to self-scan their own boarding passes and not hand them over to TSA employees.