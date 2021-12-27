Travel nightmare: US airlines continue canceling holiday flights due to omicron variant

"Make sure you keep an eye on your flight status," said Scott Johnston, Senior Public Information Officer at Sacramento County Department of Airports.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — U.S. airlines continue to cancel or delay holiday flights due to potential inclement weather, in some areas, and the impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

More than 1,300 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. were cancelled on Monday. That's according to FlightAware, a digital aviation company that tracks flights globally. The data shows more than 6,700 flights were delayed too.

The Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is encouraging all travelers to be prepared for the unexpected. That includes the possibility of long lines, large crowds, delays or cancellations. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday season continues to be a busy time for the airport this year.

According to the latest passenger traffic report, SMF recorded more than 1 million passengers in October 2021, making it the second time this year that monthly traffic has exceeded 1 million. Historically, SMF has experienced an uptick in traffic demand during October, and this year is no different, given mid-fall holidays and the return of business travel in some sectors.

About 16,000 travelers are expected to pass through SMF each day this holiday season. That’s about 85% of 2019 levels. But, just like other airports nationwide, SMF is reporting flight cancellations and delays this holiday season. As of Monday, the airport has tracked more than 25 late flights and at least six cancellations due to weather and the impact of the omicron variant. SMF is reminding travelers how to make it through the holiday with less stress at the airport.

"Make sure you keep an eye on your flight status," said Scott Johnston, Senior Public Information Officer at Sacramento County Department of Airports. "Hopefully, you do not get to the airport and have a cancellation. The main message is to pack your patience. We encourage people to arrive at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure."

About 16k travelers are expected to pass through @FlySMF each day this holiday season (12/17- 1/3) – that’s about 85% of 2019 levels. There are ways to make it through the holiday hustle w/ less stress. A little preparation will go a long way.



Learn more: https://t.co/LKWgUthxi6 pic.twitter.com/MVWqIy50SQ — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) December 21, 2021

Eric Glover travelled from Washington D.C. to Sacramento Monday afternoon, taking on an unexpected flight delay, long lines and large crowds. As a frequent flyer, Glover admits, he's used to the hustle and bustle.

"Traveling amongst the pandemic, it's a headache," said Glover. "The airplane slowed down due to the wind, which caused a 30 minute delay. But, for me, it was not a big thing. The chaos at the airports, I'm kind of used to it because I do travel a lot. Under the pandemic, I think we're doing okay. But we could do better."

Laquita Boggs travelled from Las Vegas to Sacramento Monday afternoon with no cancellations or delays. She says the original plan was to leave Vegas two weeks ago, but the airport was crowded with too many people at that time.

"With the scare of the new COVID, it was just a lot to take on for just an hour flight," Boggs said. "The airline I was booking through, they wouldn't give me a refund. So, I just waited until after the holidays to re-book it."

If you experience a delayed or cancelled flight, Sacramento airport officials recommend contacting the airline directly for all options available. That includes getting help with rebooking or possibly being refunded.

For more information or to to track flights coming and going at the Sacramento International Airport, visit their official website.