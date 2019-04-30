GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The record-breaking SkyBridge attraction is now open in Gatlinburg. Those who dare to walk it will be able to say they've taken a trip across America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge and the third longest in the world.

The SkyBridge is part of new renovations at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park that was unveiled at a 1 p.m. invitation-only grand opening on May 17.

The SkyBridge measures 680 feet in length, making it the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America. Guests will be able to walk across at their own pace, passing glass-floor panels at its highest point and taking in some of the best views of the Smokies.

Folks will have the chance to be among the first to experience the breathtaking SkyBridge and expansive new SkyDeck. Guests can purchase tickets at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park office in Downtown Gatlinburg.

Also new to the top of Crockett Mountain, the SkyDeck boasts an expansive observation area, new snack shop and bar, gift shop and plenty of available seating.

Guests haven't been able to get off at the top, enjoy the landscape and explore what's up there since the November 2016 wildfires.

The SkyLift has, however, been running during that time, and has offered premier views of Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountains since 1954.

“The Gatlinburg SkyLift is an instantly recognizable landmark in the downtown area, and we wanted to preserve its history and all treasured memories in our expansion,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “The wildfires destroyed the iconic chairlift and shop, and rebuilding has been a labor of love for our team. We’re proud to say that the ‘Best Seat in Gatlinburg’ is back and better than ever with these breathtaking new additions.”

Upgraded to a three-seat lift, visitors will now have access to all attractions for one price.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is open daily, year-round.

