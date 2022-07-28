No limits: Southwest Airlines is eliminating expiration dates for flight credits

Southwest said it’s the first-of-its-kind policy among U.S. airlines and is a part of its initiative to improve the customer experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it’s eliminating expiration dates for flight credits. Yes, you can now use them worry-free!

Southwest said it’s the first-of-its-kind policy among U.S. airlines and is a part of its initiative to improve the customer experience.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our Customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel, just like Bags fly free, just like No change fees, just like Points don’t expire — they’re a first-in-our-industry combination of differentiators that only Southwest offers,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said in the announcement.

Beginning Thursday, Southwest customers will see a placeholder expiration date of Dec. 31, 2040 on currently valid, existing flight credits and newly issued credits ahead of the airlines’ technology system update that will remove the expiration date.

“We repeatedly leaned in during the pandemic to give our Customers more time to use their flight credits beyond a full year, which was our previous policy,” Vice President of Customer Experience & Engagement Tony Roach said. “Introducing this change in our policy is part of a massive effort to improve the things that are most important to our customers.”

In May, the carrier also introduced “Wanna Get Away Plus,” and enhanced Anytime and Business select fares to offer the ability to transfer flight credit to another Member and Rapid Rewards Loyalty program.

More changes are set to come.

Southwest plans to enhance WiFi, install new in-seat power options, larger overhead bins, and implement new self-service capabilities.

For more information about the flight credit terms, click here.

The flight credits came amid a busy week for Southwest; the company reported high revenue totals in its second-quarter earnings report Thursday, while warning of higher operating costs through the rest of the year.

Southwest also had to respond on Wednesday to whistleblower concerns raised over the airline's safety. Federal officials accused Southwest of not fully cooperating with investigations into safety incidents.