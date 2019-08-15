SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Start packing your bags for Hawaii. Southwest has finally announced a launch date for flights between Sacramento and the Islands, with special fares that start at $99.

Flights between Sacramento and Hawaii begin on Jan. 19, 2020. Southwest will offer nonstop service between Sacramento and Honolulu, on the island of Oahu. There will also be connecting service available to Maui and Kauai.

To celebrate the new route, Southwest is offering special one-day fares starting at $99, but you will need to book by the end of Thursday in order to get that price. (The sale ends at 11:59 PDT on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.)

Southwest will fly one daily roundtrip between Sacramento and Honolulu.

Sacramento to Honolulu

Departs at 9:45 am

Arrives at 1:50 pm

Honolulu to Sacramento

Departs at 3:35 pm

Arrives at 10:45 pm

Southwest also announced new service between Oakland and San Jose to Lihue and Kona, as well as new inter-island service. The new routes will be the first time Southwest has flown to Lihue Airport on Kauai and Hilo International Airport on the Island of Hawaii.

Here are the new routes with their starting dates:

Sacramento-Honolulu: Jan. 19, 2020

Oakland-Kona: Jan. 19, 2020

Oakland-Kauai: Jan. 21, 2020

San Jose-Kauai: Jan. 19, 2020

San Jose-Kona: Jan. 21, 2020

Honolulu-Kauai: Jan. 19, 2020

Honolulu-Hilo: Jan. 19, 2020

Maui-Kona: Jan. 19, 2020

Southwest’s one-day Hawaii sale includes the above routes, with fares as low as $99 from Sacramento, Oakland and San Jose, and $29 flights for interisland service.

Southwest has previously announced plans to offer service to Hawaii from San Diego and says those details will be announced later.

Southwest’s efforts to offer Hawaii flights has been slowed down by a government shutdown that halted its certification process, as well as the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max, which Southwest had planned to use for some Hawaii flights. Southwest says it plans to use the 737-800 on its new Hawaii routes.

