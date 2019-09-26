SACRAMENTO, Calif — You are now free to plan your Thanksgiving or Christmas in Hawaii. Southwest Airlines announced it is moving up the launch date of its service between Sacramento and Honolulu and adding flights to Maui.

Earlier Honolulu Flights

The first flight to Honolulu will launch on November 10, 2019, two months earlier than previously announced. Along with the announcement, Southwest temporarily lowered the price on some of the newly announced flights to as low as $99 one-way.

The flights to Honolulu take off daily from Sacramento at 9:45 a.m. and land in Honolulu at 1:50 p.m. The return flights leave Honolulu at 3:55 p.m. and arrive in Sacramento at 10:45 p.m.

There will also be connecting service available to Maui and Kauai.

Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest said in a news release that "Demand is strong for our Hawaii service,” and that drove the company’s decision to expedite the flights.

New service to Maui

Southwest also announced it will be adding direct service between Sacramento and Maui starting March 7, 2020. Flights for that route are priced as low as $129 one-way.

The daily flights to Maui leave Sacramento at 8:15 a.m. and arrive in Maui at 11:10 a.m. The return flight takes off from Maui at 3:10 p.m. and lands in Sacramento at 11:30 p.m.

More Hawaii flights from California

Southwest also announced more daily service to Hawaii from Oakland and San Jose. Additional daily service includes:

Oakland - Lihue, Kauai

Oakland - Kona, Island of Hawaii

San Jose - Lihue, Kauai

San Jose - Kona, Island of Hawaii

Southwest has also said it plans to offer service between San Diego and Hawaii, but this latest announcement did not include any news on San Diego service.

