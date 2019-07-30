SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're looking for flight deals from Sacramento, look no further than Southwest's two-day sale. The airline is offering one-way flights to other California cities for as low as $29.

Travelers can fly to Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Ontario/LA, and Orange County/Santa Ana for $39 or grab a flight to San Diego for as low as $29.

Southwest is also offering one-way flights from Sacramento for under $100 to Boise, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Spokane.

The sale ends July 31. Travel dates must fall between Aug. 20 to Dec. 18.

