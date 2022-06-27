Things to do with and without wine in Napa Valley | What to know

Popular attractions in Napa Valley include Buena Vista Winery, Domaine Carneros Winery, the Napa Valley Wine Train, Artesa Vineyards & Winery and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — It's wine o'clock somewhere and that place is Napa Valley!

Napa, located just north of San Francisco, is known for its world-class wine with more than 400 open wineries. Each winery features its own unique story, style and setting.

Five wineries to visit while in Napa Valley:

Domaine Carneros , which is best known for their méthode traditionelle sparkling wines and breathtaking views.

, which is best known for their méthode traditionelle sparkling wines and breathtaking views. V. Sattui Winery , a family-owned winery offering over 60 different wines and more than 200 different types of cheese.

, a family-owned winery offering over 60 different wines and more than 200 different types of cheese. Chateau Montelena , which features a castle overlooking a Chinese garden, lake and vineyards

, which features a castle overlooking a Chinese garden, lake and vineyards Buena Vista Winery , California's first premium winery, features a rich history with art deco-inspired tasting rooms.

, California's first premium winery, features a rich history with art deco-inspired tasting rooms. Artesa Vineyards & Winery , a Spanish owned winery, plays a starring role in Netflix's 'Wine Country.'

Although Napa Valley is best known for its world-class wine tasting, it also features other experiences for visitors to take in the views of its rolling hills and vineyards.

Four wine-free experiences in Napa Valley:

Napa Valley Wine Train: For a unique wine-tasting (or wine-free) experience, take a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, which takes guests on a 36-mile round-trip excursion to St. Helena and back, stopping at various Napa Valley wineries along the way.

For a unique wine-tasting (or wine-free) experience, take a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, which takes guests on a 36-mile round-trip excursion to St. Helena and back, stopping at various Napa Valley wineries along the way. Go on a hot-air balloon ride: A hot-air balloon ride is the perfect way to experience Napa Valley's breathtaking views and rolling hills.

A hot-air balloon ride is the perfect way to experience Napa Valley's breathtaking views and rolling hills. Visit the Culinary Institute of America: The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone offers a wide variety of food and wine courses, world-class dining, and a marketplace featuring various cookware and products.

The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone offers a wide variety of food and wine courses, world-class dining, and a marketplace featuring various cookware and products. di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art: di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art features multiple galleries with Northern California art, a sculpture park and a 35-acre lake.

LOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE ELSE TO GO? HIT BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John Bartell has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos

► Follow John on Facebook