Travel

Things to do with and without wine in Napa Valley | What to know

Popular attractions in Napa Valley include Buena Vista Winery, Domaine Carneros Winery, the Napa Valley Wine Train, Artesa Vineyards & Winery and more.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — It's wine o'clock somewhere and that place is Napa Valley!

Napa, located just north of San Francisco, is known for its world-class wine with more than 400 open wineries. Each winery features its own unique story, style and setting.

Five wineries to visit while in Napa Valley:

  • Domaine Carneros, which is best known for their méthode traditionelle sparkling wines and breathtaking views.
  • V. Sattui Winery, a family-owned winery offering over 60 different wines and more than 200 different types of cheese.
  • Chateau Montelena, which features a castle overlooking a Chinese garden, lake and vineyards
  • Buena Vista Winery, California's first premium winery, features a rich history with art deco-inspired tasting rooms.
  • Artesa Vineyards & Winery, a Spanish owned winery, plays a starring role in Netflix's 'Wine Country.'

Although Napa Valley is best known for its world-class wine tasting, it also features other experiences for visitors to take in the views of its rolling hills and vineyards.

Four wine-free experiences in Napa Valley:

  • Napa Valley Wine Train: For a unique wine-tasting (or wine-free) experience, take a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, which takes guests on a 36-mile round-trip excursion to St. Helena and back, stopping at various Napa Valley wineries along the way.
  • Go on a hot-air balloon ride: A hot-air balloon ride is the perfect way to experience Napa Valley's breathtaking views and rolling hills.
  • Visit the Culinary Institute of America: The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone offers a wide variety of food and wine courses, world-class dining, and a marketplace featuring various cookware and products.
  • di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art: di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art features multiple galleries with Northern California art, a sculpture park and a 35-acre lake.

