This is what airlines are doing to keep passengers safe

Airlines now require face coverings to be worn by passengers and crew members.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’re planning to fly anytime soon, you may be concerned about safety aboard the plane.

The airline industry is adjusting to flying in the time of COVID-19 and physical distancing, which means more thorough cleaning of aircrafts, mask requirements and empty seats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights.”

“However, there may be a risk of getting COVID-19 on crowded flights if there are other travelers on board with COVID-19,” says CDC guidance on air travel.

Some airlines, including Delta and Southwest, are limiting the number of passengers on their aircrafts to promote social distancing. Airlines are also requiring face coverings for passengers and masks for crew members.

Here’s what major airlines are doing to ensure passenger safety.

Delta

Delta Airlines announced it’s blocking out select seats on all of its aircrafts. The airline is also filling seats at 50% capacity in first class and 60% capacity in all other cabins, according to their website. The change is effective until June 30.

Passengers and crew members are required to wear face coverings. Flights will be boarded from the back-to-front to reduce the number of passengers passing by one another to reach their seats. The airline has also expanded electrostatic sanitizing spraying to all aircraft and adopted extensive pre-flight cleaning practices.

To read all of Delta’s adjustments click here.

American Airlines

American Airlines will provide sanitizing wipes and masks to customers as supplies last, according to the airline’s website. Flight attendants, crew members and customers are required to wear masks. The airline is using additional electrostatic spraying to disinfectant planes.

Read all of American’s safety measures here.

Southwest

Southwest Airlines passengers are required to wear face coverings/masks, and they’re encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

Only 10 people can board the plane at one time and the airline is offering fewer seats on its flights through June.

“We are limiting the number of people onboard each flight to provide customers more personal space to spread out and there will be no need for the middle seat to be occupied,” Southwest’s website says. “Seats will not be blocked, but the first two to three and last two to three rows will be blocked, and we will not direct customers where to sit.”

Southwest has also suspended its inflight beverage and snack service.

Learn more about Southwest’s enhanced safety guidelines here.

Frontier

Frontier Airlines will begin performing temperature checks for all passengers and crew members on June 1, according to a press release from the airline.

“Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be denied boarding,” the release said.

Customers will be given time to rest if their temperatures are above 100.4 degrees.

If a customer’s temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher, they may be given time to rest if there is enough time before departure, according to the airline. Their temperature will be checked a second time, but if it remains the same, they won’t be allowed to fly.

“Frontier will work with that customer to rebook travel on a later date or otherwise accommodate the traveler’s preferences with respect to their reservation,” Frontier said.

Frontier passengers are required to wear a face covering and complete a health acknowledgment during check-in.

Here’s what else Frontier is doing to keep customers safe.

United

Passengers are required to wear face coverings on board. United representatives will give masks to those who need them, according to the airline. The airline is providing hand sanitizing wipes as customers board the plane.

Customers who don’t feel comfortable keeping reservations on nearly full flights, can rebook or receive a travel credit, United said.

The airline has also adjusted its seat selection system to try to avoid seating customers next to each other.

“While we cannot guarantee that all customers will be seated next to an unoccupied seat, based on historically low travel demand and the implementation of our various social distancing measures, that is the likely outcome,” United’s website says.

Read more of United’s COVID-19 safety measures here.

