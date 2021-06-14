How to safely travel after California's June 15 reopening

With the state reopening, you may be wondering about best practices for traveling when it comes to masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is lifting restrictions and retiring the tier system on Tuesday, June 15.

With the reopening, state officials are encouraging people to travel and engage in tourism again in California. Vaccine incentive programs are even going so far as to offer "dream vacations" for six lucky winners to explore different parts of the Golden State.

However, there are some potentially confusing restrictions when it comes to travel. For example, masks are no longer required in most indoor and outdoor spaces but are still required for public transportation.

Here is what else is allowed, and what is prohibited, when it comes to safe travel, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

California is recommending people follow CDC guidelines when it comes to travel.

For unvaccinated people, the CDC recommends you delay travel, even domestically, until you are fully vaccinated.

If you must travel, other steps you can take include:

Getting tested for COVID-19 1-3 days before your trip.

Wearing a mask while traveling.

Staying socially distant from others when possible.

Getting tested 3-5 days after travel.

Quarantining for 7 or 10 days depending on your test results.

Self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and isolating if you develop symptoms.

Avoiding being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

Fully-vaccinated people can travel safely within California, as well as the rest of the United States and U.S. territories.

You do not need to get tested or self-quarantine if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months, but you should still follow all other state recommendations like masks on planes, buses, and other forms of public transportation. Similarly, vaccinated people do not have to be socially distant in public spaces and in some businesses when traveling.

After traveling, the CDC recommends you self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

As with before the June 15 reopening date, you are urged not to travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick, you test positive for COVID 19, or you are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, regardless if you are vaccinated or not.

