Pandemic cancel your trip? That travel credit deadline may be sneaking up on you | Travel Smart

Did you cancel your trip because of the pandemic? The deadline to use your travel credit may be sneaking up on you!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you had to cancel a trip in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to use your travel credit may be sneaking up on you!

According to Ted Rossman of creditcards.com, you need to check the terms and conditions on your travel voucher before the deadline passes.

“Definitely take a look at your specific voucher. See when it expires. See how to use it. Sometimes you have to use it yourself. Sometimes you can book a ticket for somebody else if you choose, like a friend or a family member," Rossman explained.

"Another bit of fine print to be aware of, sometimes you need to complete your travel by the expiration date. Other times you merely need to start it. Or in the most generous cases, you only need to book it.”

In the unfortunate case that you may have missed your deadline, Rossman says all hope may not be lost.

“It’s absolutely worth a shot to call up customer service. Politely explain your situation and just ask, 'Hey could you give me a little more time?”

Rossman also says that if you have travel points or miles at your disposal, they can be used to upgrade your trip, since your travel voucher will cover most, if not all, of your travel.

“Think about all of these options as you try to get value for something you already paid for,” Rossman says.

“In general, airlines have gotten a lot friendlier about their change policies."