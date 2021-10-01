What the October 1st REAL ID deadline means for domestic travelers

As travel opens up, Californians shouldn't forget that you will need a California REAL ID in order to board a domestic flight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As more people are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the U.S. reopens, people are beginning to book more trips and flights. American Airlines recently reported that bookings are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

However, travelers shouldn't forget about the REAL ID, which is one of several forms of federally-approved identification that will be needed in order to fly domestically beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

Now is the time to gather the paperwork and prepare to wait at the DMV to obtain this new form of identification.

Here are key things you need to know when applying for a REAL ID.

What is a REAL ID?

It's a federally accepted form of identification, commonly in the form of a driver's license. It's biggest use for Californians will be boarding domestic flights, but this form of identification will also get a person into secure federal facilities, like military bases, federal courthouses and other secure federal locations. A person will find a bear and a star in the top right corner of their driver's license once they get the new card.

Do I have to get a REAL ID?

It is recommended, but not required. You can continue to use a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, military ID, enhanced driver license, or other federally accepted identification to travel domestically or enter secure federal facilities.

Can I get a REAL ID by renewing my current driver license or identification card by mail or online?

A REAL ID is a form of federal identification, so a person must visit a DMV office in person when applying for a REAL ID for the first time. You can still fill out the online application, make an appointment, and create a checklist of what you need to bring to the DMV to ensure a speedy appointment.

What documents are needed for a REAL ID application?

A person will need at least five different types of documentation in order to apply for a REAL ID, examples include a valid U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, social security card, a W-2 form, a mortgage bill, utility bill, and more. It is highly recommended by the DMV to visit their Real ID Checklist to ensure that you bring the correct forms to your appointment.

