Yosemite National Park summer reservations on sale now

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — Reservations for Yosemite National Park during the summer months are on sale.
These reservations are required for people driving into the park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. from May 20 through Sept. 30. These temporary reservations are intended to reduce congestion and maintain a positive visitor experience, according to the National Park Service website.
Most reservation dates will be released on Recreation.gov on March 23, while the other 30% of available reservations will be released seven days before the arrival date of a planned trip.
The National Park Service advises having an account logged in and ready to go because reservations are taken almost immediately.
A non-refundable reservation fee is $2, not including the $35-per-car park entrance fee.
Find more information and reservations HERE.
