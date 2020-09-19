4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles

Shortly before midnight Friday night, people in Los Angeles were jolted by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

LOS ANGELES — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles Friday night, prompting warnings from officials about more possible quakes to come in its wake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the federal entity that tracks earthquakes, the quake originated just outside South El Monte, less than 15 miles from the heart of downtown Los Angeles. It occurred at a depth below the surface of about 10 miles.

People took to social media to report what they experienced and sound warnings.

Los Angeles' ABC affiliate spoke with Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, who said the quake was similar in location and its type to the 1987 Whittier-Narrows quake, killing three people. She added that this one was much smaller in comparison.

Jones also told a KABC reporter there is a 5% chance that Friday night's quake was a foreshock to a larger quake.

⚠️ #Earthquake ⚠️ Felt Widely in #LosAngeles. Prepare Now For Aftershocks. If Inside When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! Protect Your Head + Neck While Taking Cover Under Sturdy Furniture or Near a Sturdy Interior Wall, Away From Windows and Doorways Until Shaking Stops. — LAFD (@LAFD) September 19, 2020