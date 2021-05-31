6 tips to keeping your pets safe during the dog days of summer

While most people can enjoy some time outdoors, it can sometimes be easy to forget that our pets need extra care to stay cool and safe.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With temperatures expected to reach near-record highs this Memorial Day in the Sacramento Valley, going outside with your furry companion might sound tempting -- but if you plan to do so, be aware of your pet's limitations.

Petfinder.com came up with six useful tips to help pet owners take care of their pets in this hot weather.

Tip 1: Don't leave your pet alone in the car on a warm day. Within a few minutes, a car's internal temperature can quickly turn deadly for your pets.

Tip 2: Be vigilant about vet care. Make sure your pets are checked for heartworms, fleas, and ticks if you bring them outside with you.

Tip 3: Avoid walking your dog in the heat. The heat may cause trouble for your pet. Glassy eyes or frantic panting are some examples of warning signs to be aware of for dogs.

Tip 4: Keep your home cool for your pets. A hot house can lead to danger for your pet's health. Make sure to keep your house cool with fans or an air conditioning setting that keeps the house at a comfortable temperature.

Tip 5: Give your pets access to shade and plenty of water. Be sure your pets stay hydrated outside and inside the house!

Tip 6: Know which dogs are less tolerant of heat. Some dogs, including puppies and older dogs, can be more susceptible to hot weather than others.

If you do take your pet outside to enjoy the weather, be aware that animals can suffer from heat stress. Here are symptoms to look for and if you see these signs, seek emergency vet care.

Anxiousness

Excessive panting

Restlessness

Excessive drooling

Unsteadiness

Abnormal gum and tongue color

Collapse

