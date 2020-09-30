Northern California bracing for big weather changes in the coming days

The start of October in Northern California could see temperatures top 100 degrees, as well as rain in along the Coastal Range and Sierra.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Glass Fire rips through world famous wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties, hot and windy weather could result flare up over the coming days.

Northern California will see temperatures top out near 100 degrees on Wednesday, with breezy 10-15 mph northwest winds in the Valley. It will be a hot day and temperatures will approach daily records in many locations. Those highs will stick around through the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, more wind is expected, with gusts higher than 25 mph, specifically in the North Bay hills and near the area of the Glass Fire. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for those areas from 1 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

This combination of stronger winds and low humidity will not be as critical as when the Glass Fire broke out, but it will still allow the fire to grow at a rapid pace. Humidity could drop into the single digits during this time.

Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains and areas at and around the #GlassFire starting at 1PM Thursday. While not expecting the same critical fire conditions as what was observed earlier this week, critically dry and breezy conditions are expected in the area.#Cafire pic.twitter.com/RbjK4VhPLx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 30, 2020

Smoke and haze will continue to linger in the area as the wind shifts, even into the weekend as temperatures will drop to the low 90s.

The middle to the end of next week will see even more changes, with temperatures dropping into the low 80s and upper 70s. The region will also see more cloud coverage by Wednesday into Thursday, with a chance of light showers for the Coastal Range and Sierra by Thursday.

Amounts will be low, but it should help firefighting efforts. Storms with higher rain totals and rain rates may prompt flash flood warnings in the many recent burn scar areas.

