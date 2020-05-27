7 things you can do to stay safe when the temperature rises

Some things have changed during the coronavirus pandemic but basic safety measures stay consistent in the summer heat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A stretch of triple digit heat is not enough to open cooling centers in Sacramento. According o the city, the threshold for opening the centers is 3 days of 105+ degree temperatures during the day and or over than 75 degrees at night.

Regardless, there are many things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones when the temperatures rise.

1. Use air conditioning when possible

If you don't have access to air conditioning, look for safe, cool environments where you can also social distance. Since we are still in the middle of a pandemic, make sure to wear a face covering, especially when distance cannot be maintained.

2. Avoid the hottest part of the day

If you have to outside, try to stick to the cooler morning or evening hours.

3. Wear light, loose clothing.

This will help keep you cooler with the more breathable fabric.

4. Take frequent shaded or air conditioned breaks.

Not being in the sun too long will help prevent heat exhaustion and dehydration.

5. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level

Try to avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks to help prevent dehydration.

6. Safely check up on older adults or people at risk

Try to do it at least twice of day. Watch them for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

7. Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, including pets.

As hot as it gets outside, it can get even hotter inside a car without air conditioning. Leaving a window down will not always help.

