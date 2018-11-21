Have you noticed an improvement in our air quality? If so, you can thank the approaching storm system!
From the changing winds to the rainfall, this weather system will help clean out the horrible air quality in the Central Valley.
Now, even with the better air quality expected, it's important to note that wood burning is still prohibited. So, as the temperatures fall over the course the weekend, just remember that wood burning in Stockton County, San Joaquin County, Modesto County, and Stanislaus County is prohibited.
For Sacramento and Sacramento County, it's Stage 2 All Burning Prohibited.
