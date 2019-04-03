RENO, Nev. — Another winter storm watch goes into effect Tuesday morning in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, where 1 to 3 feet of new snow is possible in the upper elevations.

The National Weather Service says 3 to 10 inches of snow is expected as low as 6,000 feet.

The service says winds could gust as high as 80 mph (129 kph) over the Sierra ridge tops.

The storm watch runs through Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, the service says snow showers could drop down to the valley floors around Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

