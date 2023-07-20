Another weekend of triple digit temperatures on deck for Northern California

The atmosphere is hitting replay on last weekend's weather, but don't expect it to be quite as hot

SACRAMENTO, Calif — More excessive heat is on the way to California this weekend.

The upcoming weekend will largely be a repeat of last weekend, albeit a few degrees cooler. A ridge of high pressure similar in strength to last weekend will sit overhead, once again pushing temperatures well past 100 in the Central Valley.

A heat advisory is in place for much of Northern California for Friday and Saturday due to the dangerously hot high temperatures and warm overnight lows.

The strong high pressure, often referred to as a ‘heat dome,’ has been shifting back and forth for the month of July across the southwestern United States. This weekend, the high pressure will push closer to California, so temperatures will rise. By early next week, temperatures will moderate and be closer to seasonal averages as the ridge retreats east.

Thursday is when the heat sets in following near average temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday for most of the region. High temperatures in the Central Valley will range from 100-105 and 70-80 for most of the Sierra.

Friday and Saturday will be the peak of the heat and will be a few degrees hotter than those on Thursday. Sacramento is forecast to rise to 106 and 105 on those days and areas in the valley further north with likely hit 110. The Delta breeze will be limited, if not nonexistent, this weekend so expect warm overnight lows.

Thunderstorm activity in the Sierra picked up midweek but will halt under the influence of high pressure. South Lake Tahoe is expected to be around 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

The sinking action associated with the high pressure will also promote hazy skies this weekend, especially due to the presence of smoke moving into the region from Southern Oregon. However, smoke isn’t likely to be much of a problem at the surface.

The heat, paired with low humidity, will raise fire risk as well. By Sunday, much of Northern California will be under moderate fire risk, including the Coastal Range and the Sierra.

The coast remains a great place to escape the heat. Highs along the coast will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s and morning clouds and fog will be present in many areas.

WATCH ALSO: